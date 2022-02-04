Chelsea FC are ready to usurp Liverpool FC’s plans to sign Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website Goal, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Reds are confident about signing the teenager in the 2022 summer transfer window after Liverpool FC were linked with Carvalho last month.

The same article states that the Reds were thought to have finalised personal terms with Carvalho as well as carrying out a medical and reaching an agreement with Fulham over a fee but couldn’t get the paperwork sorted before Monday’s deadline.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are now ready to capitalise on Liverpool FC’s failure to get the transfer over the line and the Blues want to sign Carvalho from their south west London neighbour at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Goal write that the Champions League holders have one key advantage over Liverpool FC considering Carvalho wouldn’t have to move his family if he made the short trip to Chelsea FC from Fulham.

The website do point out that Carvalho is excited about the prospect of being coached by Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp, however.

Carvalho is also encouraged by his former team-mate Harvey Elliott’s progress at Liverpool FC since moving to the Anfield outfit from Fulham, according to the report.

Goal claim that Carvalho sees a “clear pathway” into the Liverpool FC team after Elliott established himself as a regular in the first team before an ankle injury at the start of the season.

Carvalho has scored seven goals and has made four assists in 18 games in the Championship this term.

The England Under-18 international has made 23 senior appearances for the Cottagers since making his debut in a 2-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in September 2020.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their FA Cup fourth-round tie against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

