Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Lille

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to take a big step towards the Champions League quarter-finals by claiming a 2-0 victory over Lille at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The south west London side head into the game fresh from their 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday after Hakim Ziyech’s late goal handed Thomas Tuchel’s men an important win.

The Blues – who were crowned as Fifa Club World Cup champions earlier this month – are now focused on their Champions League clash against Lille at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night as they prepare for the first leg of their last-16 tie.

French side Lille are competing in the round of 16 for the first time in 15 years and are taking on Chelsea FC for the first time since their meeting in the group stage in the 2019-20 campaign.

The south west Londoners made good progress to reach the last 16, winning four and drawing two of their group games to finish ahead of Sevilla, Krasnodar and Rennes.

Defending champions Chelsea FC have won seven of their last 13 European matches at Stamford Bridge, including the last five, which were all with clean sheets.

And former Liverpool FC and England star Owen feels that Chelsea FC will have too much for the Ligue 1 side in their clash at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen explained why he is predicting a 2-0 win for Chelsea FC.

“First up this week we’ve got the defending champions, Chelsea,” Owen said. “Lille won Ligue 1 last season, which was an amazing achievement, but they’ve struggled this year.

“They sit in 11th place domestically, and this is a huge step up for them. Lille did well to make it out of their group, but I fancy this will be as far as they go this season.”

After Tuesday’s game, Chelsea FC will take on Liverpool FC in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip