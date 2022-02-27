‘Raise their game’: Dimitar Berbatov predicts Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC

Dimitar Berbatov is predicting that Chelsea FC will “raise their game” and “nick” a win in extra-time against Liverpool FC in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Chelsea FC are looking to win their fourth piece of silverware under Thomas Tuchel after the German head coach replaced Blues legend Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge in January 2021.

Tuchel lost his first cup final as Chelsea FC manager after a surprise 1-0 defeat by Leicester City in the FA Cup showpiece back in May.

However, Chelsea FC’s disappointment soon turned to joy when the south west London side were 1-0 winners against Manchester City in the Champions League final thanks to Kai Havertz’s winner.

The Blues beat Villarreal on penalties to win the Uefa Super Cup back in August before Chelsea FC edged to a 2-1 win against Palmeiras in the Fifa World Club Cup final this month.

Liverpool FC have won their last nine games in all competitions to build some impressive momentum in the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup over the past month or so.

The Reds have rekindled their title challenge after Jurgen Klopp’s side moved to within three points of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

In spite of Liverpool FC’s irrepressible form, former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing Chelsea FC to edge to a close-fought victory over Klopp’s men in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

“This should be a League Cup final to savour, with the European champions taking on the Premier League title contenders and two of the best managers in the world, who know each other well, going up against each other,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“Liverpool are in stunning form but, while Chelsea have struggled recently, I fancy the Blues to raise their game for this final. I don’t think it will be settled in 90 minutes and think the Blues could nick it in extra-time.”

Chelsea FC have won two of the past six meetings between these two teams in the last 24 months in all competitions.

The bitter rivals have finished with a point in each of their meetings at Stamford Bridge and Anfield this term.

