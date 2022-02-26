Joe Cole reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC in League Cup final

Joe Cole is tipping Chelsea FC to beat Liverpool FC in Sunday’s League Cup final showdown at Wembley.

Both the Blues and the Reds head into the game in good form, with Chelsea FC having beaten Lille 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday and Liverpool FC having thrashed Leeds United 6-0 at home the following day in the Premier League.

Chelsea FC – who last won the League Cup in 2015 – are eyeing up their third trophy of the season, with the Blues having already secured Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup glory so far this term.

Former Blues star Cole is convinced that Chelsea FC will have too much for Jurgen Klopp’s side in London on Sunday afternoon and he is tipping his old team to claim the victory and the trophy.

Asked for his prediction for Sunday’s game, Cole said on BT Sport: “Thomas Tuchel will certainly have a plan. It’s probably the reason we didn’t see Jorginho [against Lille].

“I’m going to throw it out there, Chelsea win it. I think they will lift the trophy. We’re all obviously really looking forward to it.”

Liverpool FC will be aiming to stay solid in defence on Sunday, something which they have failed to do in recent games against the Blues – the Reds have kept only two clean sheets in their last 27 games against the Londoners in all competitions.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea FC goalkeeper Petr Cech believes that the stage is set for an “exciting” game between the two sides at Wembley.

“We played Liverpool recently in the league, we know it will always be a very difficult game against them,” Cech told Chelsea FC’s website.

“There is a lot of energy from their side, a lot of energy from our side. It results in an exciting contest. Both teams will go for it.

“I’m expecting an exciting game and I’m really looking forward to it. Hopefully we end up on the right side of things. It would be amazing to finish this month with another trophy.”

