Michael Owen reckons there’s a good chance Mohamed Salah will score the winner for Liverpool FC against Chelsea FC in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

The Egypt international scored twice from the penalty spot in Liverpool FC’s 6-0 victory over Leeds United at Anfield in their mid-week fixture in the Premier League.

Salah has scored four times in his last two Premier League games despite returning from a demanding African Cup of Nations tournament that saw Egypt lose to Senegal in the final.

Liverpool FC have already scored 100 goals in all competitions this season and Salah has netted 27 times in the 2021-22 campaign.

Chelsea FC were 1-0 winners against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last weekend after Hakim Ziyech netted a late goal for the Blues before the south west London side secured 2-0 win against Lille in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash.

Thomas Tuchel has already led Chelsea FC to the Champions League crown and the Fifa World Club title as well as losing to Leicester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley last season.

Former Reds striker Owen is predicting that Liverpool FC will edge to a 2-1 win against Chelsea FC in the League Cup final, adding that Salah looks like a good candidate to score the decisive goal.

“This is a difficult one to call,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Chelsea have been winning, but I don’t think they’ve been playing well.

“There’s clearly an issue with [Romelu] Lukaku, and Thomas Tuchel has a big decision to make for this game. Defensively they remain top-class, they’ll need to be at their best here.

“Liverpool have hit their best form of the season. The squad is looking so strong, and [Jurgen] Klopp has some big decisions to make. For so long that front three picked itself, but with the likes of [Diogo] Jota and Luis Diaz in such good form, that’s no longer the case.

“Winning a trophy at Wembley is the one thing missing from Klopp’s Liverpool trophy cabinet, they’ll be really up for this. I think it will be a close game, but I think Liverpool will edge it. 2-1, and I wouldn’t be shocked if Salah scored the winner.”

Salah has been in sensational form this season, with the Egypt international having netted 27 goals and made 10 assists in all competitions for Liverpool FC.

Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC have played out successive draws in the Premier League this season – a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge and a 1-1 stalemate at Anfield.

Liverpool FC beat Chelsea FC in the Uefa Super Cup in 2019 after a 5-4 victory on penalties in Istanbul.

The Blues were 2-1 winners against Sir Kenny Dalglish’s Liverpool FC side in the FA Cup final at Wembley in 2012.

