Glen Johnson predicts Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC in League Cup final

Glen Johnson is tipping Liverpool FC to snatch victory over Chelsea FC and win the League Cup final on Sunday at Wembley.

The Reds head into the game fresh from having injected some new life into their title bid thanks to a dominant 6-0 victory over Leeds United at Anfield in midweek.

Liverpool FC’s run of six Premier League wins in a row has piled the pressure on leaders Manchester City, who are now just three points ahead of the Merseyside outfit in the top-flight table.

Indeed, the Reds are unbeaten in 12 games in all competitions since their defeat at the King Power Stadium against Leicester City on 28 December.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have also taken a big step towards the quarter-finals of the Champions League thanks to a 2-0 victory over Inter Milan away from home earlier in the month.

Former Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC man Johnson feels that the Merseyside outfit are likely to have a little bit too much for the Blues at Wembley on Sunday and is tipping the Reds to lift the trophy.

Asked for his prediction for the final, Johnson told bettingodds.com: “I’m going to go for Liverpool. I think the way they can play in these big games they’ve just got a lot more going for them, in their performances, and their momentum shall we say.

“We want to see some entertainment. I don’t want it to be a 1-0 or a 0-0 for sure. Both teams are capable of scoring aren’t they. Let’s hope for a big open game and make it exciting.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC boss Klopp admits that he and his side are relishing the opportunity to line up in front of a packed Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking in an interview with the Liverpool FC website to preview Sunday’s game, Klopp said: “You face a lot of challenges on the way and then when you make it to the final, then it’s big and I know the people are buzzing as well.

“So, we can play a final in front of a full stadium, which is great as well, so yeah, I’m really looking forward to it.

“I said before, I never can get used to a full stadium at Anfield, for example, because it is so special each and every time. But I never got used to empty stadiums as well, so the difference couldn’t be bigger.

“When you go for these kind of things then you want to have the people around. This is the moment where we have that for the first time in a really big event and yeah, I’m pretty sure our people will be in a good shape.”

