Pat Nevin predicts Chelsea FC v Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup

Pat Nevin is tipping Chelsea FC to claim a comfortable victory over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday to book their spot in the FA Cup fifth round.

Chelsea FC are preparing to welcome the League One side to south west London on Saturday afternoon as they return to action following the winter break.

The Blues had some positive momentum before the recent hiatus, with Thomas Tuchel’s side having sealed an impressive 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League before the break.

The south west London side also managed to beat Spurs over two legs in the League Cup to set up a final clash against Liverpool FC at Wembley later this month.

Tuchel will be eager for his side to make it into the next round of the FA Cup before they take on Lille in the Champions League last 16 later in the month.

And former Chelsea FC star Nevin is not expecting his old side to have any problems when they welcome Plymouth to Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime.

Writing in his column for Chelsea FC’s website, Nevin said: “I can’t wait to start up again and Plymouth Argyle at the weekend may well feel the full force of a Chelsea team that has been straining at the leash for a couple of weeks.

“The positivity will still be there after the brilliant win against Spurs at Stamford Bridge and the joyous scenes around the ground as the fans bathed on the glory of their favourite result.

“Hakim Ziyech will be desperate to show that his man-of-the-match performance was no flash in the pan, but Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi will all be positively bursting to get into the side and in amongst the goals as the battle for those positions heats up.

“Many just look to Romelu Lukaku for the goals, but the performances of those others in terms of creation and scoring is maybe even more important. Add on top of that what we have missed in terms of chances created while Reece James and Ben Chilwell have been unavailable, then all those ‘second’ strikers will be expected to come up with the goods in this crucial part of the season.

“I suspect they will be fine, especially after the short break.”

Chelsea FC will compete in the Fifa Club World Cup next week, with their next Premier League game scheduled for 19 February – a trip across London to take on Crystal Palace.

