Mark Lawrenson predicts Chelsea FC v Plymouth in FA Cup

Mark Lawrenson reckons Chelsea FC will secure an emphatic 3-0 victory over Plymouth in the FA Cup third round on Saturday lunchtime.

The Blues will be eager to make progress in the FA Cup as Thomas Tuchel looks to win his second trophy since taking over the reins of the south west London side.

Chelsea FC were 5-1 winners against Chesterfield in the third round at Stamford Bridge thanks to goals from Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Romelu Lukaku, Andreas Christensen and Hakim Ziyech.

The Stamford Bridge outfit ended a two-game winless run in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their last top-flight fixture before the international break.

Tuchel’s side have already booked their place in the Carabao Cup final thanks to a 3-0 aggregate win over Spurs to set up a meeting with Liverpool FC in the Wembley final.

Plymouth ended a four-game winnless run last weekend with a 3-1 victory over Doncaster Rovers in League One.

The Pilgrims are in seventh position in the League One table and three points adrift of the playoff places with 17 games left to play.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to beat Plymouth by a resounding 3-0 scoreline at Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime.

“Plymouth were top of League One in mid-November but have slipped down the table a little bit since losing manager Ryan Lowe to Preston in December,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“They can view this game in the same way Middlesbrough might look at their tie at Manchester United – it is exciting and will be an enjoyable day that will be a very useful money-spinner, but promotion takes priority.

“Chelsea will be able to rotate their squad but Thomas Tuchel has an excellent record in the cups and they should win this tie comfortably whatever team he puts out.”

Chelsea FC reached the FA Cup final last season before 1-0 loss to Leicester City at Wembley.

The Blues started December in pole position in the title race but Tuchel’s side have dropped down to third position in the table.

