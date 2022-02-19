Hakim Ziyech reacts to his last-gasp winner for Chelsea FC at Crystal Palace

Hakim Ziyech admitted it was the “best feeling” to score the late winner for Chelsea FC as they claimed an important 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The game looked as though it was heading to a goalless draw at Selhurst Park despite the Blues dominating with 58 per cent possession.

However, Ziyech was on hand to strike home a fine volley from Marcos Alonso’s cross in the 89th minute to claim the three points for Thomas Tuchel’s men.

The 28-year-old Morocco international has now scored in three successive Premier League games, and he could not hide his delight at helping to fire the Blues to victory with his seventh goal of the season in all competitions.

“It was a difficult game with only a small number of chances,” Ziyech told BBC Sport after the game. “Then the best feeling to score in the last minute.

“It can be difficult for players to adapt to something new but that is what we have to do as players and be as professional as we can. In the end it is all about results.

“Of course it is hard but that is why you play football, to win trophies. That is what we are trying to do, won two already this season and still four to go.”

The victory left Chelsea FC in third place in the Premier League table and seven points behind second-placed Liverpool FC.

With the Blues so far off top spot in the Premier League, they could perhaps be forgiven for aiming their focus at retaining their Champions League title this season.

And asked if winning the Champions League is more realistic than the Premier League this season, Ziyech replied: “At this point if we have to choose one, yes.”

Chelsea FC will have another chance of winning silverware next weekend when they take on Liverpool FC in the League Cup final on Sunday.

Before that, the Blues will play Lille in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

