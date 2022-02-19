Mark Lawrenson predicts Crystal Palace v Chelsea FC

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Chelsea FC to claim a 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday as the Blues aim to make it back-to-back wins in the top flight.

Chelsea FC head into Saturday’s London derby clash after having secured Club World Cup glory last weekend thanks to a victory over Brazilian side Palmeiras in the final.

The south west London side – who are third in the table – will now be looking to get their Premier League campaign back on track, with Thomas Tuchel’s men having struggled to find consistent form in the top flight in recent weeks.

Indeed, Chelsea FC have only won one of their last five games in the Premier League and they will be aiming to build on their 2-0 victory over Tottenham last time out when they travel to Selhurst Park.

Palace, meanwhile, are currently 13th in the table and are without a win in the Premier League since their 3-0 triumph over Norwich City in late December.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Lawrenson believes that Chelsea FC will have too much for the Eagles on Saturday and he’s tipping them to claim a narrow victory.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Results-wise, Crystal Palace are on their worst run of the season, with no wins and only three points from their past five league games – but they are not playing that badly, and they are also not in any danger of relegation.

“Chelsea have not played in the Premier League since 22 January, but they have had a week off since winning the Club World Cup and I think they will be refreshed and ready to go.

“The Blues beat Palace 3-0 at Stamford Bridge at the start of the season and, although it will be closer this time, I think they will pick up another three points.”

After Saturday’s game, Chelsea FC will begin their preparations for their first European game of the year when they host Lille in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Blues will then turn their attentions to their League Cup final showdown against Liverpool FC on 27 February.

