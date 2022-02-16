‘Immense’: Rio Ferdinand salutes three Liverpool FC players after 2-0 win at Inter Milan

Rio Ferdinand singled out Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Fabinho for special praise after the trio helped Liverpool FC keep a clean sheet in their 2-0 victory at Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Reds bounced back from a disappointing and quiet first-half display by netting two late goals in Italy to take a large stride towards reaching the Champions League quarter-finals.

Roberto Firmino first headed home from an Andy Robertson corner in the 75th minute, before Mohamed Salah made it 2-0 to the visitors with a low finish from inside the penalty area.

Van Dijk and Konate were both in superb form at the back for the Reds as they managed to keep Inter Milan at bay despite some dangerous attacks from the home side.

Former Manchester United star Ferdinand was highly impressed by the way the Reds performed, especially at the back.

Speaking on BT Sport immediately after the final whistle, Ferdinand said: “I think 2-0 probably flatters them a bit but you take that.

“I think the bedrock of most performances away from home at this stage of the Champions League is a good defence, and that was proven today. The two centre-backs [Van Dijk and Konate] were immense, Fabinho in front of them as well…”

Meanwhile, former Liverpool FC star and fellow BT Sport pundit Michael Owen also chimed in to offer his reaction after the game, praising the defensive side of the Reds’ game.

Owen said: “It’s [about] being clinical because it wasn’t Liverpool’s best performance at all. But they stay in games and tough it out. They’ve got a brilliant goalkeeper and two solid world-class players at the back.

“Even when they’re not playing well, they stay in games, and eventually [because] they’ve got so much quality going forward, they’re always going to nick a goal or two.

“As I say, it wasn’t Jurgen Klopp’s best performance, but he’ll certainly take it.”

Salah’s strike was his 24th goal of the season in all competitions for the Merseyside outfit, who will host Norwich City this weekend.

