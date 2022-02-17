Jamie Carragher singled out Ibrahima Konate for special praise after Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash at San Siro.

The Reds travelled to Milan looking to secure a positive result ahead of the second leg back at Anfield next month as Liverpool FC aim to win the competition for the second time under Jurgen Klopp.

The Liverpool FC manager opted to start Konate alongside Virgil van Dijk ahead of Joel Matip for their clash against the defending Serie A champions on Wednesday night.

Konate produced some big moments in the Champions League tie, including an interception of a cross in the second half to deny Inter a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

Substitute Roberto Firmino made the breakthrough in the 75th minute when the Brazilian forward guided a header past Inter captain and goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

Liverpool FC extended their lead eight minutes later when Mohamed Salah finished inside the area to leave the Reds in a commanding position ahead of the return leg.

But former Liverpool FC defender Carragher took to Twitter to heap praise on Konate for a commanding performance in defence alongside Van Dijk.

Carragher wrote on Twitter: “Great result for Liverpool FC in the San Siro again and I thought Ibrahima Konate was excellent!”

Konate won two tackles and two aerial challenges to help keep Inter at bay in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash.

The 22-year-old will be hoping to retain his place in the Liverpool FC team for the visit of Norwich City on Sunday.

Liverpool FC will take on Inter Milan in the return leg at Anfield on 8 March.

