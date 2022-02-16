Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Inter Milan v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is tipping Liverpool FC to take a giant stride towards the Champions League quarter-finals by claiming a 2-0 victory against Inter Milan at the San Siro on Wednesday night.

The Reds are preparing to take on the defending Serie A champions in Milan as they look to transfer their recent good domestic form onto the European stage.

Liverpool FC have won their past four Premier League games on the spin to keep themselves in the title race as they bid to chase down Manchester City.

The most recent of the sides’ two ties came at this stage of the 2007-08 Champions League, with Liverpool winning 3-0 on aggregate. The Reds went on to lose 4-3 on aggregate to Chelsea FC in the semi-finals that season.

The Merseyside outfit head to the San Siro for the second successive European game after having won 2-1 against AC Milan on matchday six to conclude their perfect Group B campaign in December.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen believes that Jurgen Klopp’s men will have the edge over the Italian side and he is backing them to claim an impressive 2-0 away win against Inter.

Writing in his preview column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Going to the San Siro is never easy, but the fact Liverpool won here earlier in the season will help them.

“Inter have had a good season domestically but did lose both matches to Real Madrid in the Group Stages.

“I think they aren’t quite on Liverpool’s level and could struggle to deal with the Reds on the break. I can see a 2-0 Liverpool win.”

Liverpool FC were one of three teams who won all six group games this season, along with Ajax and Bayern Munich.

Inter Milan are the last Italian team to win the Champions League, in 2010 – their third European Cup triumph, and first in 45 years.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip