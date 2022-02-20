Man United boss Ralf Rangnick: What I really think about Leeds United this season

Ralf Rangnick has described Leeds United’s style of play as “very special” and has warned that his Manchester United side are in for a stern test of their top-four credentials at Elland Road on Sunday.

Manchester United head to Elland Road on Sunday looking to make it back to back victories in the Premier League and boost their hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

The Whites head into the game on the back of a dip in form, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side having lost five of their last eight Premier League outings. They are also without a win in their last three league games.

However, despite their recent blip, Red Devils interim boss Rangnick has warned his Manchester United players that the Whites will pose a significant threat on Sunday at Elland Road.

Asked for his thoughts on Leeds United at a news conference to preview the game on Friday, Rangnick said: “Well, they are playing in a very special way, in two aspects.

“On the one-hand side, they are trying to play very fast transitional football, when they’re in possession, give-and-go all the time, whenever they pass the ball to another player, they are trying to increase the tempo of the game. That’s one thing.

“The other thing is they are very [man-to-]man-orientated. This is probably a team that plays with the highest amount of momentum and speed and tempo.

“For us, it’s important not to allow them to play like that. On the other hand, they have conceded quite a few goals. Apart from Norwich, [they are] the team with the highest amount of conceded goals.

“I think we know we are well prepared for that game and we will try to prepare the team to play for 90-94 minutes and stick to the game-plan.”

Meanwhile, Leeds United boss Bielsa is backing the home support to help inspire his team to a good performance against the Red Devils, in what is their first league meeting at Elland Road since 2003.

“A classic game is always a challenge that is very motivating,” Bielsa said. “It’s not about what I would like but it’s what the fans give, always. They always support the team unconditionally.

“It’s difficult to imagine a support bigger than the one we’ve already received. The presence of a classic opponent increases the enthusiasm and it will be precious to be able to witness it.

“Of course, we think more about what we need to give to the public rather than what we need to receive from them.

“I think the players, in general, imagine the type of game they will come up against.”

The Red Devils’ defence has been an issue for Rangnick in recent games and Manchester United head into Sunday’s showdown looking to keep back to back clean sheets for the first time in 49 games in all competitions following their 2-0 win over Brighton last week.

