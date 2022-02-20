Mark Lawrenson predicts Leeds United v Man United

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Manchester United to edge to a 2-1 victory at Leeds United in Sunday’s Premier League showdown at Elland Road.

The Red Devils head into the game on the back of their 2-0 win over Brighton in the top flight at Old Trafford in midweek as they look to string together some positive form to help reignite their hopes of finishing in the top four.

Leeds United, meanwhile, began the weekend in 15th place in the table after having failed to win their last three games in the top flight.

Recent history certainly favours the Red Devils heading into this game. The Whites have won just four of their 27 Premier League meetings against Manchester United – their most recent victory coming in a 1-0 triumph at Elland Road back in September 2002.

Manchester United are unbeaten in six away league games since a 4-1 defeat by Watford back in November, and they are the only team in the top flight to have scored in all of their away games in the league this term.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson feels that Ralf Rangnick’s men will have too much for the Whites and he is tipping them to snatch a narrow victory to boost their top-four hopes.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “This should be a good game, because both sides have got something to prove at the moment and it’s normally pretty lively when they play each other anyway.

“Leeds didn’t really turn up last week against Everton at Goodison, but there is no danger of that happening when Manchester United are at Elland Road.

“Manchester United were far from convincing when I watched them beat Brighton on Tuesday. Again, the result was on a knife edge until right near the end but they are still picking up points despite not playing particularly well, and I think they will beat Leeds.

“Ralf Rangnick’s side have found it difficult when sides have sat in against them, but Leeds won’t do that. There are going to be times when the door is left open for the visitors, but can they take their chances this time?”

Manchester United, who finished second last season, head into this game looking to complete their first league double over Leeds United since the 1999-2000 campaign.

