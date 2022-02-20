‘Massive’: Paul Merson states his prediction for Leeds United v Man United

Paul Merson is backing Manchester United to ease to a 3-1 win against Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils were 2-0 winners against Brighton at Old Trafford on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United hoisted themselves into fourth position in the Premier League table ahead of West Ham United and Arsenal in the race to secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

Ralf Rangnick’s side have only recorded two Premier League victories in the calendar year so far to highlight just how inconsistent Manchester United have been in 2022.

Leeds are winless in their last three Premier League games to leave the Yorkshire club on the brink of being sucked into the relegation battle.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have the fourth worst home record in the 2021-22 season following a return of 13 points from a possible 33.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is backing Manchester United to earn three points against Leeds at Elland Road on Sunday.

“This is a massive game,” Merson told Sportskeeda. “Manchester United have done well against Leeds United since their return to the Premier League and I fancy them to get a positive result once again. If Leeds had all their players fit, I would’ve probably fancied them, but it has to be said that the way they play suits Manchester United.

“There will be goals in this one, so I’m going for a 3-1 win for Manchester United. I don’t really know why Jadon Sancho is playing as a left-winger after impressing on the right side at Borussia Dortmund, but he’s trying to get to grips with the Premier League and will be alright in the grand scheme of things. The kid can play because he’s got talent and will start to produce consistently with a confidence boost and better decision-making in the final third.

“As for Bruno Fernandes, he’s just got to get on the ball and make things happen for his team. The more touches he gets, the better Manchester United play as a team. Personally, I like it when he plays a little deeper because he can pick a pass, but I also like where he is playing under Ralf Rangnick at the moment.”

Manchester United were 5-1 winners against Leeds at Old Trafford in the Premier League in August.

The Red Devils have won five of their last six Premier League games against Leeds.

Author’s Verdict

Manchester United were 2-0 winners against Brighton but I remained unconvinced by Rangnick’s men.

The Red Devils don’t look like a cohesive unit under Rangnick.

Leeds have a poor record at home this season but Bielsa’s side can expose Manchester United’s defensive frailties in front of a raucous Elland Road.

