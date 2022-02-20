Michael Owen states his prediction for Leeds United v Man United

Michael Owen is backing Leeds United to hold Manchester United to a 2-2 draw at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils will be eager to record back-to-back Premier League victories to move clear of their top-four rivals after Manchester United were 2-0 winners against Brighton at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes hoisted Manchester United into the top four above their rivals West Ham and Arsenal ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

Manchester United have recorded six victories in their last 11 games since Ralf Rangnick took over the reins of the 20-time English champions from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Leeds are winless in their last three Premier League games following defeats by Newcastle United and Everton as well as a 3-3 draw with Aston Villa.

The Yorkshire club are sitting just about the relegation zone as Marcelo Bielsa’s side continue to experience a challenging second season in the English top flight.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Leeds to earn a point in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

“The pressure is mounting on Marcelo Bielsa,” Owen told BetVictor.

“It’s been a difficult season for them, and they were poor against Everton last week. I’m expecting a response here and the atmosphere for this should be brilliant. That will help the energy levels of the players on the pitch.

“United played well in spells in the win over Brighton. They’ve been creating chances in recent weeks, but they just haven’t been taking them. They’re back in the top four though and can still finish the season strongly,

“This should be a thriller; I’d expect goals here. I think Leeds will take the game to United and we’ll see goals at both ends. I’m going for a 2-2 draw at Elland Road.”

Leeds have only managed to beat Manchester United once in their last 16 meetings, securing a 1-0 victory over Sir Alex Ferguson’s side back in 2002.

Although Manchester United have struggled for consistency in the Premier League, the Red Devils are unbeaten in their last six away games in the English top flight.

Manchester United have scored in each of their away fixtures in the Premier League this season, a feat which no other team in the English top flight has achieved.

