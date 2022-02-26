Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leeds United v Tottenham

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to win 2-0 at Leeds United in the Premier League at Elland Road in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

Spurs lost 1-0 to Burnley at Turf Moor in their mid-week fixture after Ben Mee scored a late winner for the relegation strugglers to deny Antonio Conte’s men back-to-back Premier League victories.

The north London side were 3-2 winners against Manchester City last weekend after goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane secured a dramatic victory at the Premier League leaders.

Tottenham have lost four of their last five Premier League games to deliver a devastating blow to the Lilywhites’ top-four hopes under Conte this season.

Leeds lost 6-0 to Liverpool FC at Anfield on Wednesday night to leave the Yorkshire club just three points above the relegation zone after Burnley’s back-to-back Premier League victories.

The Whites have conceded 13 times in their last three top-flight games after heavy losses to Everton, Manchester United and Liverpool FC.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is predicting that Spurs will beat Leeds at Elland Road to rekindle their slim top-four hopes.

“Both sides had very poor results in midweek,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I saw the Leeds one coming because of their injuries and the fact they were going to Anfield – but Tottenham’s defeat at Burnley was much more of a surprise.

“Spurs have now lost four of their past five league games and it was typical Tottenham to see them go to Manchester City and win the way they did on Saturday, then follow it up with such a limp display on a wet and windy Wednesday at Turf Moor.

“Leeds have bigger problems, though. You can’t play the way they do against Liverpool and expect to get away with it, but they just don’t have a Plan B.

“I’m expecting a reaction from Spurs, but I don’t think Leeds can do anything different, especially with Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips still out injured, which is why they have been dragged into a relegation scrap.”

Tottenham were 2-1 winners against Leeds in the Premier League back in November after goals from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sergio Reguilon.

However, Leeds secured a 3-1 victory over Tottenham in this fixture last season but the Whites will be without Patrick Bamford this Saturday.

Author’s Verdict

Conte’s future is already in doubt following a run of four defeats in five games to severely dent Tottenham’s top-four hopes.

However, Spurs could face the perfect team to get their Champions League ambitions back on track considering that Leeds have conceded 13 times in three games.

Tottenham’s attack will cause damage to a Leeds defence that appears in disarray and Spurs should emerge with three points to bring back to north London.

