Michael Owen rates Luis Diaz’s Liverpool FC league debut in 2-0 win over Leicester

Michael Owen reckons Luis Diaz will “fit into the Liverpool FC team like a glove” after the Colombia international made his Premier League debut in a 2-0 win against Leicester City at Anfield.

The Reds signed the 25-year-old in a £37.5m deal from FC Porto in the January transfer window after Liverpool FC escalated their interest in Diaz following Tottenham Hotspur’s reported pursuit of the Colombian attacker.

Diaz was a second-half substitute in the 3-1 win over Cardiff City in the FA Cup and the January signing teed up Takumi Minamino for his goal in the cup tie at Anfield.

The South American attacker was handed his first Premier League appearance for the visit of Leicester and Diaz looked a threat on the left wing with Andy Robertson for back up.

Diaz finished with four shots on targets, five successful dribbles and a pass completion rate of 91 per cent before he was replaced by Minamino in the final minutes of the Premier League clash.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen was impressed with Diaz’s performance in their 2-0 victory over Leicester on Thursday night.

“We were just drooling over him for about 15 minutes,” Owen told BT Sport.

“He hasn’t done anything in particular where he’s created an unbelievable chance.

“He looks quick, lively, pressing the ball and running at people. He looks like a Liverpool player.

“He looks like he’ll fit into the team like a glove. He looks like a player who belongs in a red shirt.”

Diogo Jota broke the deadlock before half-time when the Portugal international reacted quickest after Virgil van Dijk’s initial header was saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

The former Wolves forward doubled his tally with three minutes remaining when Jota managed to squeeze a finish past the Leicester goalkeeper to seal three points.

Liverpool FC will take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon before the Reds welcome Norwich City to Anfield a week later.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip