Gary Lineker rates Luis Diaz’s first Liverpool FC goal in 3-1 win over Norwich

Gary Lineker gave a glowing endorsement of new Liverpool FC signing Luis Diaz after the Colombia international scored his first Reds goal in a 3-1 victory over Norwich City at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp opted to give Diaz his second Premier League start in the absence of Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino for the visit of the relegation strugglers.

However, Norwich scored against the run of play when Milot Rashica managed to beat Alisson Becker with help from a big deflection off Liverpool FC defender Joel Matip.

The Reds through caution to the wind in search of an equaliser and Sadio Mane levelled for the title contenders in the 64th minute when the African Cup of Nations winner netted an acrobatic equaliser.

Salah completed a quick turnaround three minutes later when the Egypt international managed to collect Alisson’s long ball and roll the ball into the vacated Norwich net.

Diaz gave Liverpool FC a much-needed two-goal cushion with nine minutes left to play when the Colombian striker produced a clinical finish after a superb pass from Jordan Henderson.

Match Of The Day host Lineker took to Twitter to give his verdict on Diaz’s first Premier League goal in Liverpool FC’s 3-1 win over the Canaries on Saturday.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Lovely finish from Luis Diaz…his first for @lfc. He’s a player. 👌🏻”

Former Manchester United defender and Sky Sports pundit Danny Higginbotham praised Liverpool FC for signing yet another exciting attacking player in a cut-price deal.

Higginbotham wrote on his Twitter account: “What a signing Luis Diaz is for Liverpool. Such a forward thinking club when it comes to making signings. Very much pro active instead of reactive.”

Diaz has scored one goal in four appearances for Liverpool FC so far after the Reds signed the 25-year-old in a £37.5m deal from FC Porto in the January transfer window.

The new signing will be hoping to retain his starting spot on the left wing for the visit of Leeds United on Wednesday night before the Reds take on Chelsea FC in the League Cup final at Wembley next Sunday.

