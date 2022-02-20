Michael Owen praised Mohamed Salah for scoring his 150th goal for Liverpool FC in their 3-1 victory over Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

The Egypt international was named in the Liverpool FC starting line-up alongside Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz despite Jurgen Klopp resting some of his other big-name players ahead of a big week for the Merseyside outfit.

Norwich broke the deadlock in the 48th minute when Milot Rashica’s strike beat Alisson Becker thanks to a big deflection off Joel Matip, giving the visitors an unlikely lead.

However, Sadio Mane equalised in the 64th minute when the Senegal international scored with a superb overhead kick after an intense period of pressure from the home side.

Salah then scored his 150th goal for Liverpool FC three minutes later when he managed to control Alisson’s long ball and showed composure to outwit Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn and two defenders to find the net.

Only Roger Hunt reached 150 goals for the Reds faster than Salah, who took 233 games to reach the milestone as the Egypt international scored for the 25th time in all competitions this season.

Owen, who took 280 games to net his 150th goal for Liverpool FC, believes his move to Anfield came at the right stage of his career.

“He’s obviously an amazing player, he keeps breaking records all the time,” Owen told Premier League Productions after Liverpool FC’s 3-1 win.

“He came to Liverpool FC at the perfect time. He had experience at other clubs but he arrived at Liverpool FC and he could go on to smash all these records.”

Salah has netted 111 times in the Premier League since his move to Liverpool FC in a £39m deal from AS Roma in 2017.

Meanwhile, the Liverpool FC No11 himself spoke of his pride at reaching 150 goals for the Reds after their 3-1 comeback win.

“It feels great, we struggled in the beginning but played good football in the first half, we started the second half and conceded a goal so the game became tough – but it is a great result and of course I am happy to score my 150th goal,” Salah told BBC Sport.

“I am always proud to score for this club, the most important thing is the win.”

Liverpool FC will host Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday night before the Reds take on Chelsea FC in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley next Sunday.

