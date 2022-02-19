Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC’s 3-1 comeback win over Norwich

Gary Lineker reacted to dramatic goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah after Liverpool FC’s 3-1 comeback win against Norwich City on Saturday.

Liverpool FC were heavy favourites to beat the relegation strugglers considering the Reds had won their last four Premier League games with ease.

Virgil van Dijk thought he had broken the deadlock in the first half but the Netherlands international’s goal was ruled out due to an offside in the build up.

But Milot Rashica scored the first goal of the Premier League clash when the Kosovo international’s strike deflected off Joel Matip past Alisson Becker into the net at the start of the second half.

Jurgen Klopp wasted no time bringing on Divock Origi and Thiago Alcantara in search of an equaliser but it was his two most dependable players who overturned the deficit.

Mane scored an acrobatic equaliser to end his goal drought at Anfield in the 64th minute before Mohamed Salah netted his 25th goal of the season after Alisson’s outrageous assist.

Luis Diaz sealed Liverpool FC’s three points with his first goal for Liverpool FC since a £37.5m move from FC Porto last month.

Match Of The Day host Lineker took to Twitter to give his thoughts on Liverpool FC’s comeback against the relegation candidates at Anfield on Saturday.

Lineker wrote on Twitter following Mane’s goal:

“An acrobatic goal from Mané and @LFC are back on level terms.”

The ex-Spurs striker added after Salah’s clinical finish:

“And @MoSalah puts @LFC ahead. Normal service has been resumed.”

Liverpool FC’s third-choice goalkeeper Adrian was quick to praise his team-mates for showing character to come from behind to beat Norwich.

Adrian posted on Twitter: “What a comeback, lads! ⚽️⚽️⚽️ #YNWA 🔴”

Liverpool FC will host Leeds United on Wednesday night before the Reds take on Chelsea FC in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

