Liverpool FC and Manchester City could make moves to sign Bukayo Saka from Arsenal this summer if the Gunners fail to qualify for the Champions League, according to a report in the British media.

ESPN is reporting that the Reds and the Citizens are continuing to keep tabs on the 20-year-old’s progress at The Emirates and could make moves this summer if Arsenal finish outside of the Premier League’s top four.

Saka’s current contract at Arsenal is set to expire in the summer of 2023, so the Gunners are now facing a “crucial” few months regarding his future, according to the story.

The Arsenal academy product has been in excellent form for the Gunners this term and has continued his impressive development under Mikel Arteta at The Emirates.

Saka has scored seven goals and made four assists in 26 games for Arsenal this season and has started 19 of their 21 Premier League games.

Arsenal are still firmly in with a chance of finishing in the top four this season, with Arteta’s men currently sixth in the table and two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

The Gunners have nothing but Premier League places to play for this season after they were knocked out of both domestic cup competitions last month.

Arsenal will look to get their top-four bid back on track on Thursday night when they take on Wolves away from home on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the same article also claims that Liverpool FC and Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old has scored four goals and made nine assists in 28 games for Dortmund this season after he joined the German club from Birmingham City in the summer of 2020.

