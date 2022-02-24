Jurgen Klopp sends message to Man City about title race after Liverpool FC’s 6-0 rout of Leeds

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool FC aren’t thinking about “chasing down” Manchester City in the title race despite their 6-0 rout of Leeds United on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC moved to within six points of the Premier League leaders at the weekend thanks to a 3-1 win against Norwich City at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester City then stumbled in Saturday’s late kick-off after the defending champions suffered a 3-2 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool FC had the chance to cut Manchester City’s lead to three points if the Reds beat Leeds at Anfield in their mid-week fixture – and they took their chance.

Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 15th minute before the Egypt international doubled his tally in the 35th minute after Joel Matip scored a rare goal.

Sadio Mane netted twice in the final 10 minutes before Virgil van Dijk sealed a 6-0 rout of Leeds with a goal in added time to cut Manchester City’s advantage to three points.

Speaking at his post-match media conference following Liverpool FC’s 6-0 victory over Leeds, Klopp played down the importance of reducing the deficit to three points.

“Honestly, we don’t chase City; we try to win our football games,” Klopp said.

“The thing is now we have obviously the cup final at the weekend and City play, I don’t know exactly who, but they might probably win this game then it is six points again before we play the next Premier League game.

“I am not sure then if we play the next game after them or before them, [but] it might be nine points all of a sudden, so we don’t have to count these kind of things.

“We just have to win our football games. Do we do that front-footed? Yes, but as much as I love the goals we scored tonight, I loved the clean sheet because everything we do is based on a top-organised defensive performance. Without that we are just a good football team, but with that we can be a successful football team.”

Manchester City will make the trip to Everton in the Premier League on Saturday evening as Pep Guardiola’s men look to seize the chance to restore their six-point cushion.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, will take on Chelsea FC in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday as Klopp looks to win his third trophy since taking over the reins in 2015.

