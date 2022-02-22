Garth Crooks has claimed that Mohamed Salah was back to his “dazzling best” against Norwich City on Saturday as he helped to fire Liverpool FC back into the title race.

The 29-year-old forward scored Liverpool FC’s second goal against the Canaries as the Reds came from a goal down to claim an important victory in front of their home fans.

Salah netted his strike in between goals from Sadio Mane and new signing Luis Diaz as Jurgen Klopp’s men boosted their title hopes with a crucial win.

Manchester City went on to lose 3-2 to Tottenham Hotspur at The Etihad on Saturday to leave Liverpool FC six points behind the leaders with a game in hand.

Salah has only recently returned to Merseyside following the disappointment of losing the Africa Cup of Nations final to Senegal with his Egypt team.

However, former Tottenham star Crooks has been highly impressed by the way the attacker has responded by returning to peak form for Liverpool FC since his return.

After selecting Salah in his team of the week, Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column: “If there were any lingering disappointments regarding Mohamed Salah’s defeat in the African Nations Cup final against Senegal then we saw the last of them in Liverpool’s demolition of Norwich at Anfield.

“The Egyptian superstar was at his dazzling best against the Canaries. In fact, so were Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz, who looks like the perfect fit for a forward line capable of taking up the reins of a newly opened title race.

“Tottenham’s victory over Manchester City and Liverpool’s game in hand makes the Premier League title race very interesting again. Liverpool needed snookers to get back into the title race and Spurs have just provided them with one.”

Salah has been in excellent form so far this season, scoring 25 goals and making nine assists in 30 games in all competitions for the Reds.

The Egypt international will be expecting to feature when Liverpool FC host Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday night, before they prepare for their League Cup final showdown with Chelsea FC at Wembley on Sunday.

