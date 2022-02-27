Christian Pulisic praises ‘incredible’ Liverpool FC star ahead of cup final

Christian Pulisic has heaped praise on the “incredible” Mohamed Salah in the build-up to Chelsea FC’s League Cup final showdown with Liverpool FC on Sunday.

Pulisic and his Blues team-mates are preparing to line up against Jurgen Klopp’s men at Anfield at Wembley as they contest the first major domestic trophy on offer this season.

Salah has been in incredible form for the Merseyside outfit and his 27 goals and 10 assists in all competitions has helped to fire the Reds back into Premier League title contention.

The 29-year-old Egypt international has scored four goals and made one assist in his last three games for the Reds and he will be aiming to add to that tally when Liverpool FC tackle Chelsea FC on Sunday.

Now, Blues playmaker Pulisic has singled out Salah for special praise in the lead-up to the game, claiming that the former AS Roma star is up there with the best in terms of his talent.

Speaking about Salah in an interview with ESPN, Pulisic said: “He is an incredible player.

“As far as the Premier League goes this season, he has generally been up there with the best.

“There’s definitely a lot to look up to and I can learn from him. He’s a great goal-scorer, really strong, he does a lot of things well that people don’t even realise to get him into position to score these goals. He’s someone I can learn from.”

Salah’s contract at Anfield is due to expire in the summer of 2023 and Liverpool FC legend Jamie Carragher urged the Reds to do what they can to resolve his future sooner rather than later.

Speaking last month, Carragher said: “You should be wary as a Liverpool supporter that this is dragging on. Other big players at Liverpool have signed contracts in the last three or four months, the goalkeeper [Alisson], Trent [Alexander-Arnold], Virgil van Dijk.

“I would want this done as quickly as possible, that’s not a case of just giving a player what he wants, but you can’t forget the price that Liverpool signed Salah for.

“It’s not like they went and spent £100m on Mo Salah, they did a brilliant deal, which is what Liverpool are great at.

“The money they’ve spent on him in terms of transfer fee and wages have been a snip compared to what Liverpool have had.

“It’s not a case of give him what he wants, but Liverpool Football Club, and the owners, I don’t think they’ll be forgiven if Mo Salah left this club in the summer or in 18 months’ time.

“He’s a Liverpool legend, one of the greatest players the club has ever had and it needs to be sorted sooner rather than later.”

