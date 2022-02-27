Liverpool FC have “set their sights” on signing Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez from Benfica this summer, according to reports.

Website Football Insider is reporting that the Reds have targeted the 22-year-old and are weighing up a move to bring him to Anfield at the end of the season.

The same story claims that the striker is “open” to moving to the Merseyside outfit as the Reds begin to plan for the forthcoming transfer window.

It’s claimed in the article that Liverpool FC have been keeping a close eye on Nunez’s performances for Benfica this season and that the player is firmly on their radar ahead of the summer.

Nunez, who made is senior international debut for Uruguay in 2019, has been in excellent form so far this season, scoring 21 goals and making two assists in 27 games in all competitions for Benfica.

The same article also reports that Nunez has been a target for both West Ham United and Brighton in the past, with the Hammers apparently having had a £40m rejected in January.

Nunez was born in Artigas, Uruguay and secured a move to Europe in 2019 when he joined Spanish side Almeria. A year later, he signed for Benfica and he has scored 37 goals in 73 games so far for the Portuguese club.

He made his first appearance for the senior Uruguay side in 2019 and has so far scored two goals in eight games for his national team.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC are preparing to take on Chelsea FC in the League Cup final on Sunday and Reds defender Virgil van Dijk has warned his team-mates to expect a difficult game against the Blues.

[It’s] definitely not going to be a one-sided game, in my opinion,” Van Dijk told Liverpool FC’s website.

“Like I said before, they are a fantastic team, good manager and tactics-wise they are very good, and it is never going to be easy against them.

“The good thing is that we have fantastic quality all over the pitch, we can be decisive as well so to get that trophy would be a fantastic achievement.”

