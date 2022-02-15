BBC Sport pundit singles out Liverpool FC midfielder for special praise

Garth Crooks heaped praise on Fabinho for delivering when it matters after he fired Liverpool FC to a 1-0 victory at Burnley on Sunday.

The Brazilian midfielder netted the only goal of the game at Turf Moor when he bundled home in the 40th minute to hand Liverpool FC an important victory in the title race.

The win was Liverpool FC’s fourth on the spin in the top flight and it kept them to within nine points of Manchester City with a game in hand.

Fabinho has been a regular fixture in the Reds team this term, having scored four goals and made one assist in 18 Premier League games for the Merseyside outfit. He has also netted two goals in nine appearances in the cup competitions.

Former Spurs star Crooks was highly impressed by what he saw from Fabinho on Sunday after the Brazilian netted his third goal in five outings for the Reds.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “Whenever Liverpool need to dig out a result Fabinho always seems to be the man on hand to provide the grit and determination required.

“This result was not a foregone conclusion by any means and if Wout Weghorst had taken any of his chances the Reds might have come away from Burnley with nothing.”

Crooks went on to reveal his surprise at seeing Sadio Mane start the game at Turf Moor, despite the forward having only recently returned to his club following his triumphant Afcon campaign with Senegal.

Crooks added: “Why Sadio Mane started this game, so soon after his exploits in the Africa Cup of Nations, is a mystery to me, especially as Diogo Jota is in such good form. If anyone needs a break Mane does.”

Liverpool FC will now switch their attentions to European affairs and the first leg of their crunch Champions League last-16 showdown against Inter Milan at the San Siro on Wednesday night.

They will return to Premier League action on Saturday with a home clash against Norwich City at Anfield.

