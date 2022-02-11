Glen Johnson: Liverpool FC will be ‘kicking themselves’ over failed transfer

Liverpool FC could end up regretting not signing Fabio Carvalho from Fulham in the January transfer window, according to Glen Johnson.

The Reds were heavily linked with a swoop to bring the 19-year-old to Anfield last month but they failed to get a deal over the line before the deadline.

According to reports, Liverpool FC were close to landing the teenager on deadline day last month and they will once again attempt to sign him in the summer.

The attacking midfielder has been in excellent form for Fulham this season, scoring seven goals and making five assists in 19 Championship games for the London club, while also scoring in the FA Cup.

It remains to be seen whether the Merseyside outfit will be able to complete a deal for Carvalho in the summer – but former Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC full-back Johnson feels that the Reds will have some regrets about not being able to complete a deal last month.

“He looks like a fantastic young player,” Johnson told bettingodds.com when asked about Carvalho. “I think Liverpool will be kicking themselves that they didn’t get the deal done in January.

“Considering that he’s out of contract in the summer, if his form continues like the way it has been then there will be more competition for him come the summer.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world and we want to see the best young players there. He’s a super young player and looked unfazed playing against Manchester City in the FA Cup, so yes, I’d love to see him in the Premier League.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC are currently preparing for their Premier League trip to Burnley on Sunday afternoon before they turn their attentions towards their crunch Champions League showdown against Inter Milan at the San Siro on Wednesday night in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

