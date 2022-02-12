‘I was made up’: Ian Rush sends message to Liverpool FC teenager Harvey Elliott

Ian Rush has admitted he was “made up” for Harvey Elliott after the teenager marked his return to the Liverpool FC team with a goal in the 3-1 victory over Cardiff City in the FA Cup last weekend.

The 18-year-old made his first appearance since he suffered a serious ankle injury against Leeds United back in September when he came off the bench in the FA Cup fifth-round tie at Anfield and marked his comeback with a superb goal for Jurgen Klopp’s men in front of the Kop.

Elliott then followed up that cameo performance with another substitute display in the 2-0 home victory over Leicester City in the Premier League at Anfield on Thursday night.

The teenager will now be hoping to hold down a regular spot in the team between now and the end of the season as he bids to help the Merseyside outfit compete for silverware on four fronts.

Liverpool FC legend Rush has now admitted that he was absolutely delighted for Elliott and his family following his superb goal against Cardiff City at the weekend.

Writing in his column for Gambling.com, Rush said: “I was made up for Harvey Elliott marking his comeback from an awful injury with a lovely goal against Cardiff last weekend. To score your first goal in front of the Kop is something special but to do it in the manner he did gave it that extra little bit of beauty.

“I was at the game myself and I saw the reaction of his dad, Scott, so I know it was an emotional occasion for the whole family. For Harvey to come off the bench and make an impact like that, it almost felt like we’d signed a new player.

“Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI will always be influenced by what he sees in training and at the start of the season Harvey was in the side, and deservedly so. He might be lacking a bit of match practice, but I don’t think Klopp would have any hesitation about throwing him in if he’s seen enough behind closed doors.

“Harvey has always been a big Liverpool fan so I know he will have been dreaming of that moment for most of his young life and the fact that it came on his first game back after five months out must have been an amazing feeling.

“With Luis Diaz now competing for a starting place too, plus Mohamed Salah coming back – and Sadio Mane soon too – suddenly there’s bags of competition in attack and Klopp will have his work cut out selecting his teams from here.”

Elliott has only made six appearances in all competitions for Liverpool FC so far this season but he will be looking to feature more regularly as the Reds approach the business end of the campaign.

Liverpool FC will have their first shot at winning a major trophy this season when they take on Chelsea FC in the League Cup final at Wembley on 27 February.

