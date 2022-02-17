Liverpool FC have offered James Milner a new one-year contract extension to keep him at the club for next season, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The 36-year-old has been a valuable part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad in recent seasons and he has notched up three assists in 24 games in all competitions for the Reds so far this term.

Milner’s current contract with the Merseyside outfit is due to expire in the summer, at which point he would be free to leave the club on a free transfer if he doesn’t pen a new deal.

However, according to Romano, Liverpool FC are keen to tie the veteran midfielder down to a fresh one-year contract to keep him at Anfield for another season.

Posting on Twitter on Tuesday, Romano wrote: “Liverpool offered James Milner a one-year contract extension. Talks are now under way, as Jurgen Klopp wants Milner to be part of the team also next season.

“Talks will continue in the coming days/weeks – it’s up to Milner now.”

Milner has scored 26 goals in 274 games for Liverpool FC since having joined the club from Manchester City on a free transfer in the summer of 2015.

He played a key role in helping Liverpool FC to win their first ever Premier League title in the 2019-20 season and also helped them claim Champions League glory in 2018-19.

Milner has started seven of Liverpool FC’s 24 games in the Premier League so far this season as he bids to help the Reds chase down Manchester City in the race for the title.

Liverpool FC are currently gearing up for their home clash against Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip