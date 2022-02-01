Jamie Carragher offers his reaction to Liverpool FC signing

Jamie Carragher took to social media to offer his thoughts after Liverpool FC wrapped up a deal to sign Luis Diaz from FC Porto over the weekend.

The Colombia international has put pen to paper on a long-term deal with the Reds after weeks of speculation linking him with a transfer to the Premier League.

Diaz became Liverpool FC’s first signing of the January transfer window when the deal was officially confirmed on Sunday and the attacking midfielder will be linking up with his new club in the coming days.

The attacking midfielder has been handed the number 23 shirt – Carragher’s former squad number – at Anfield, and the Liverpool FC legend took to social media to offer his reaction to the deal after it was confirmed on Sunday.

“Number 23! Luis Diaz must be very good!!”, Carragher wrote on Twitter.

Speaking after the deal was confirmed, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp could not hide his delight at seeing the transfer go through.

“Luis is a player we believe will make us better now and in the future,” said Klopp. “He is the player we really wanted and they’ve made it happen, so I am very happy.”

Prior to the transfer being announced, South American football expert Tim Vickery tipped Diaz to be a big hit at Anfield.

“In the Liverpool front three, he would be Sadio Mane … they’ve been linked with him for a number of transfer windows and obviously know all about him,” Vickery said earlier in January.

“Luis Diaz, a Colombian, he’s a right-footed winger, often plays cutting in from the left and he’s got plenty of goals in him, having a very good season for Porto.”

Liverpool FC are back in action on Sunday when they host Cardiff City in the FA Cup fourth round, before Premier League clashes against Leicester City and Burnley.

The Reds will then switch their attentions towards the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash against Inter Milan on 10 February.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip