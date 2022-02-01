Jamie Carragher offers his reaction to Liverpool FC signing

Jamie Carragher takes to social media to offer his thoughts on Liverpool FC's signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto

Martin Caparrotta
By Martin Caparrotta
Tuesday 1 February 2022, 04:45 UK
Jamie Carragher
Liverpool FC legend Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports / Screengrab)

Jamie Carragher took to social media to offer his thoughts after Liverpool FC wrapped up a deal to sign Luis Diaz from FC Porto over the weekend.

The Colombia international has put pen to paper on a long-term deal with the Reds after weeks of speculation linking him with a transfer to the Premier League.

Diaz became Liverpool FC’s first signing of the January transfer window when the deal was officially confirmed on Sunday and the attacking midfielder will be linking up with his new club in the coming days.

The attacking midfielder has been handed the number 23 shirt – Carragher’s former squad number – at Anfield, and the Liverpool FC legend took to social media to offer his reaction to the deal after it was confirmed on Sunday.

“Number 23! Luis Diaz must be very good!!”, Carragher wrote on Twitter.

Carragher Luis Diaz

Speaking after the deal was confirmed, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp could not hide his delight at seeing the transfer go through.

“Luis is a player we believe will make us better now and in the future,” said Klopp. “He is the player we really wanted and they’ve made it happen, so I am very happy.”

Prior to the transfer being announced, South American football expert Tim Vickery tipped Diaz to be a big hit at Anfield.

“In the Liverpool front three, he would be Sadio Mane … they’ve been linked with him for a number of transfer windows and obviously know all about him,” Vickery said earlier in January.

“Luis Diaz, a Colombian, he’s a right-footed winger, often plays cutting in from the left and he’s got plenty of goals in him, having a very good season for Porto.”

Liverpool FC are back in action on Sunday when they host Cardiff City in the FA Cup fourth round, before Premier League clashes against Leicester City and Burnley.

The Reds will then switch their attentions towards the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash against Inter Milan on 10 February.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Gossip
Donny van de Beek
Fabrizio Romano: Donny van de Beek to join Everton on loan from Man United
Gossip
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal reject another bid for striker Eddie Nketiah - report
Gossip
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano gives update on Granit Xhaka’s future at Arsenal
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher offers his reaction to Liverpool FC signing
Gossip
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano confirms Renato Sanches still on Liverpool FC's wishlist
Related Articles

Home »
Gossip
Donny van de Beek
Fabrizio Romano: Donny van de Beek to join Everton on loan from Man United
Gossip
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal reject another bid for striker Eddie Nketiah - report
Gossip
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano gives update on Granit Xhaka’s future at Arsenal
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher offers his reaction to Liverpool FC signing
Gossip
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano confirms Renato Sanches still on Liverpool FC's wishlist
Slideshow
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature