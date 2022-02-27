Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC’s League Cup final win over Chelsea FC

Gary Lineker took to social media to congratulate Liverpool FC after the Reds triumphed over Chelsea FC in the League Cup final on penalties.

After a goalless draw in which Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC both had big chances to win, Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga – who came on as a substitute for Edouard Mendy for the shootout – missed the decisive spot-kick, with the Reds triumphing 11-10 on penalties.

Both Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC had goals ruled out for offside in a pulsating encounter at Wembley, but it was the Reds who ended up triumphing in the shootout.

England legend Gary Lineker was quick praise Liverpool FC after they secure the trophy for the first time since 2012.

Posting on Twitter after the final whistle, Lineker wrote: “Congratulations to Liverpool on winning the Carabao cup. Cracking game, two top sides, belting penalty shootout.”

However, the former Tottenham striker also questioned Chelsea FC’s decision to bring on Kepa for the shootout after the Spaniard blazed his penalty over the crossbar.

Lineker wrote in a separate post: “That must be a first. Bring on a keeper for a penalty shootout and the only player out of 22 to miss is that substitute keeper, Kepa.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who ended up netting the all-important 11th penalty for the Reds, could not hide his delight at the role he played in the victory.

“It’s a mad one,” Kelleher said on Sky Sports. “I got close to a few when it came down to me I didn’t even think I had scored the winning penalty. I’d forgotten I’d got the winning one. All the lads were class, I was just happy to score.

“It was more hit and hope. I got close to a few but all the penalties were very high quality thankfully we were able to win.

“I thought we had scored when we got the disallowed goal but they had a few disallowed so I think a draw was a fair result overall.”

“He [Jurgen Klopp] just said ‘well done for scoring the winning penalty, there’s a wall with all the goalkeepers on who have won cups so now you can go on that.'”

