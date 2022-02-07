Jamie Carragher: What I really think of Liverpool FC’s signing of Luis Diaz

Jamie Carragher has praised Liverpool FC for producing a “brilliant” piece of transfer business by signing Luis Diaz in the January window.

The 25-year-old ended up being Liverpool FC’s only major signing of the winter window as Jurgen Klopp moved to bring in the Colombia international from FC Porto.

The attacking midfielder will offer some fresh options up front for Klopp, with Diaz having scored an impressive 14 goals and made four assists in 18 games with Porto this season before his switch to Anfield.

Diaz has netted 16 goals in all competitions for his club this term and he will be hoping to add to that tally in the second part of the campaign with Liverpool FC.

Liverpool FC were not thought to be keen on spending big in the January transfer window and the move for Diaz came as something of a surprise towards the end of the month.

Liverpool FC legend Carragher was delighted by the way the Reds conducted their business – and he is tipping Diaz to be an astute acquisition for the Merseyside outfit.

Asked about the signing of Diaz, Carragher told The Liverpool Echo: “Brilliant and it was typical Liverpool. There was no real speculation that Liverpool were going to sign anyone and that’s what really impresses me about Liverpool as a club and how they do their transfer business.

“It’s done, they’re clinical, they do it and it’s been a great success story in the last five or six years what Liverpool do transfers-wise.

“I know sometimes people get frustrated because we’re not buying lots of players but the way we do it, the way we go about it, I think it’s really impressive.

“The signing, who knows but more often than not Jurgen Klopp and the people making the transfer decisions get it right and I’m sure this will be the same.

“It could be a turning point but I think the signing isn’t just for right now, it’ll be how good Luis Diaz does over the next five or six years.

“Does he eventually break into that so-called front three if you like? [Diogo] Jota’s done that, can Luis Diaz be the next one to do that?

“I think it does provide much better strength behind the front four if one of them is ruled out or you’re making a change from the bench.

“I think it makes a huge difference because we very rarely bring someone off the bench who is on par with someone who is already on the pitch. I think this is definitely the case now.”

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp revealed that the Merseyside outfit had been tracking Diaz for some time before the deal was confirmed last month.

“I could not be happier that we’ve been able to get this deal done and bring Luis to Liverpool,” Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I have always been a believer in only signing players in January if you would want to sign them in the summer, and that’s very much the case with Luis. He is an outstanding player and someone we’ve been tracking for a very long time.”

