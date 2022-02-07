New Liverpool FC signing Luis Diaz reveals why he chose his squad number

Luis Diaz has revealed that he chose to wear the 23 shirt at Liverpool FC because it was the jersey number he started his career with.

Diaz began his playing career with Colombian side Junior Barranquilla in 2016 wearing the number 23 shirt and selected it at Liverpool FC following his transfer from FC Porto last month.

He revealed that he later learned that the prestigious jersey had been worn by the likes of Jamie Carragher and Robbie Fowler at the Merseyside club.

Asked about his decision to wear the number 23 shirt, Diaz told Liverpoolfc.com: “The main reason for choosing it is because I used to wear it before in the team where I started out my playing career at Junior Barranquilla.

“That’s where I took my first steps in the game, so I grew up wearing that number and things went well for me. That is what gave me the idea to choose it again and wear it here.

“Now, hearing about those big names you’ve mentioned who wore it in the past, it is down to me to wear it well and do my best to help the team and the coaching staff in everything they need from me, being ready to play whenever I’m asked.”

Diaz signed for the Reds towards the end of the January transfer window as Jurgen Klopp decided to bolster his attacking options midway through the campaign.

The Colombia international scored 41 goals in 125 games for FC Porto and will be hoping to help Liverpool FC challenge for the major trophies this season and beyond.

Diaz, 25, revealed that the opportunity to work under Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was one of the main draws to moving to Liverpool FC last month.

“It excites me a lot knowing that I am going to have a manager of that standing and stature,” Diaz said of Klopp. “You could see that for yourself both times we came up against Liverpool with Porto, you could tell he was a good person and that not only on the football side of things, but he takes care of the personal side of things as well.

“At first it is going to be a settling-in period and a chance to grow alongside my team-mates and the manager and his coaching staff. As you say, he is going to help me a lot, so I am really happy to be here sharing that experience with him. Here is hoping that helps me a lot in my career as a professional player.”

The Colombian also told Liverpool FC fans what to expect from him when he lines up for the Merseyside outfit in the coming weeks and months.

“I think I can bring a lot to the team in terms of my pace and my skill and technique on the ball and ability to dribble,” he added. “I think they are a couple of my strengths. Also, I can score goals.”

Liverpool FC are next in action on Thursday night when they host Leicester City in the Premier League before a trip to Burnley on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip