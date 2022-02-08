Liverpool FC could move to sign Bukayo Saka as a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, according to former striker Kevin Phillips.

Saka has been earning lots of praise for his performances in the Arsenal team since breaking into the side under former boss Unai Emery at The Emirates.

The 20-year-old has been one of Arsenal’s most consistent performers in recent months and he has started 19 of their 21 Premier League games this season, scoring six goals and making four assists.

Liverpool FC have recently been credited with a possible interest in signing Salah, with reports last week suggesting that the Reds could make a move to bring in Saka in the summer if Arsenal fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Former Sunderland striker Phillips is a keen admirer of the young England international and reckons that he would be a great signing for the Merseyside club, even claiming that he may have the attributes necessary to follow in Salah’s footsteps at Anfield.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, Phillips said: “I think he’ll get better and better, Saka. He’s still a young kid, he’s done a lot already in his short career.

“I think he’s an unbelievable talent and I think, moulded in the right way, he’ll turn out to be a top-class player.

“Whether he can go to Liverpool, if that was to happen, could he emulate what Salah’s done? It’d be very, very difficult for any player to do that.

“But he’s certainly got the attributes and qualities that he possibly could join Liverpool and replace Salah. Let’s not forget, Salah didn’t tear it up early on at Chelsea.

“For Saka, he’s developing all the time.”

Meanwhile, former Liverpool FC star Steve McManaman recently suggested although Saka would be a great signing for the Reds, he can’t envisage Arsenal selling one of their prized assets to a domestic rival.

Saka’s current contract at Arsenal is due to expire in the summer of 2023 and the Gunners will likely to be keen to extend his deal at The Emirates to keep hold of a player who has come all the way through their youth system.

“Bukayo Saka would be an amazing signing for Liverpool but I can’t possibly see Arsenal selling a key player to a domestic rival,” said McManaman last month.

“I can’t envision that move happening. He’s one of Arsenal’s star men. I’ve seen a lot of Arsenal this season and Buyako excites me more than any other player in their side.

“Would I love Liverpool to get him? Definitely. He brings you something different. He attacks down the right, takes people on and gets to the byline. A bit different to Mo Salah, who likes to cut inside, Saka is more of a winger but a winger that likes to chip in with goals and Liverpool do need a winger like him.

“However, there’s no way on earth that Arsenal will let him go unless it’s a case of his contract running out. He’s such a young lad but still a leading figure in that Arsenal side and he’s improving every single year, so there would be riots if Arsenal let him join Liverpool.”

