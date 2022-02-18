Thierry Henry raves about ‘absolutely outstanding’ Liverpool FC star

Thierry Henry lavished praise on the “absolutely outstanding” Ibrahima Konate after the defender helped Liverpool FC to claim a 2-0 victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Konate, 22, was paired alongside Virgil van Dijk in the heart of Liverpool FC’s defence and the duo produced a brilliantly composed performance at the back to help the Reds keep the hosts at bay.

Liverpool FC ended up netting two late goals in Milan as Roberto Firmino headed home from a corner in the 75th minute and Mohamed Salah drilled in a second eight minutes later.

Speaking about Salah’s goal at the San Siro, Arsenal legend Henry also praised Konate following a sparkling performance at the back for the Reds.

“His awareness, he knew that the ball was going to come to him and he made sure the ball was going to come to him because Konate was about to unleash it,” Henry said on CBS Sports after the final whistle. “I don’t know what he said to him, but Konate left it!

“And by the way, what a game from Konate. He was absolutely outstanding tonight.”

Asked whether he was surprised Van Dijk had been named man of the match, Henry replied: “Yeah, I thought Konate was man of the match for me.”

The 22-year-old Konate has only started 13 games in all competitions this season, with the Frenchman having played seven times in the Premier League so far this term.

The defensive performance from the Merseyside outfit was the bedrock of their victory against the Serie A side, and manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted by how his rearguard performed on Wednesday night.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Klopp said: “We defended really well, the way you have to defend – we like to win the ball early but if that is not possible… and against them it is really not possible because they make the pitch really big, the three centre-backs, they pass a lot of back passes to them and then from there they go diagonal to either [Denzel] Dumfries or [Ivan] Perisic.

“That makes it really tricky, so you have to defend with passion; organisation helps as well with but with passion and I thought defensively it was a really strong performance, but it would be silly if we wouldn’t defend well because it means a lot to us this competition and these games, so we invested a lot and it’s good.”

