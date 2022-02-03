Liverpool FC “remain confident” of signing Fabio Carvalho from Fulham in the summer after a January move could not be agreed in time, according to reports.

Sky Sports is claiming that the 19-year-old was poised to sign for the Reds and then be loaned back to the London club for the remainder of the season in the January transfer window but the Merseysiders “ran out of time” to complete a deal.

However, despite not getting a deal across the line last month, discussions between Liverpool FC and Fulham about a deal for Carvalho will continue as the Reds attempt to negotiate a move for the teenager, according to the same article.

Carvalho is out of contract in the summer and could leave on a free transfer at the end of the season, but the story suggests that Liverpool FC could still agree a fee with Fulham to get a deal over the line before then.

However, the story also says that if they are unable to agree a deal, a free will be decided by a tribunal.

The attacking midfielder has been in good form for Fulham so far this season, scoring seven goals and making four assists in 18 Championship appearances for the Cottagers.

According to the report, Liverpool FC were on the cusp of sealing a deal for Carvalho on deadline day but were unable to complete the necessary paperwork in time.

Luis Diaz ended up being Liverpool FC’s only inbound transfer in the January window, with the Colombia forward joining the Reds from FC Porto for a fee believed to be around £49m.

And Reds legend Ian Rush was delighted to see the Merseysiders bring in Diaz towards the end of the window.

“He’s an excellent signing,” Rush told Liverpoolfc.com. I was surprised myself, to tell you the truth, but I think it’s competition for places.

“For me, I think it’s good because it’s competition for places. We’ve got one hell of a forward line now, haven’t we?

“I think [competition] just makes you want to play better. You look at what he’s like in training and if you see if he’s excellent in training, you’ve got to up your own game as well. That’s what it’s all about.”

