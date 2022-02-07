Liverpool FC are looking to strike an agreement with Fulham to sign Fabio Carvalho this month before the teenager becomes a free agent in the summer, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that Liverpool FC missed out on the chance to sign Carvalho in the January transfer window after the Reds were unable to complete the paperwork before the window shut.

The same article states that the Merseyside outfit are worried about potential rival interest for the England Under-18 international ahead of the summer transfer widow when Carvalho will become a free transfer.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC have already reached agreed with Fulham to restart negotiations about a transfer fee for Carvalho this month as the two clubs look to come to an arrangement.

The report goes on to say that neither Liverpool FC or Fulham want Carvalho’s transfer fee to go to an independent tribunal – something that happened when the Reds signed Harvey Elliott from the Cottagers.

Football Insider claim that Carvalho is eager to move to Anfield after the teenager completed a medical at Liverpool FC before agreeing to a long-term deal only for the deal to fall through at the last minute.

The website go on to reveal that Leeds United, Southampton and West Ham United are also interested in Carvalho following the Fulham midfielder’s impressive performances in the Championship in the current campaign.

Meanwhile, Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano has also claimed that the Reds have scheduled fresh talks with Carvalho’s camp as they look to get a deal over the line before the summer.

Posting on Twitter over the weekend, Romano wrote: “Liverpool have new direct contact scheduled with Fabio Carvalho’s camp and Fulham in February – both clubs still working to find a solution after deal collapsed on Deadline Day.”

Carvalho has scored seven times and has made four assists in 18 games in the Championship this term.

The 19-year-old has been a key member of the Fulham team this season under Cottager boss Marco Silva, having netted eight times in 29 games in all competitions.

