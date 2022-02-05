Mark Lawrenson predicts Liverpool FC v Cardiff in FA Cup

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to beat Cardiff City in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds ended a difficult run in the Premier League during the festive schedule with successive top-flight victories over Brentford and Crystal Palace.

Liverpool FC secured their spot in the Carabao Cup final earlier this month thanks to a 2-0 aggregate win over Arsenal after Diogo Jota scored twice at The Emirates.

The Merseyside outfit haven’t reached the FA Cup final since 2011 when Sir Kenny Dalglish’s side lost to Chelsea FC at Wembley.

Liverpool FC haven’t managed to reach the FA Cup final since Jurgen Klopp took over the reins in 2015 despite winning the Premier League, the Champions League and the Fifa World Club Cup.

Cardiff were winners against Barnsley and Nottingham Forest in their last two Championship fixtures to build some momentum in their bid to move clear of the relegation zone.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to comfortably beat Cardiff City in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

“Cardiff ruined my weekend when they scored in extra time to knock Preston out in the last round,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“The Bluebirds are not having a great season in the Championship but have won their past two games so have a bit more breathing space over the bottom three.

“I am sure they will have a go at Liverpool, and I am also sure that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will start with some of his squad players. He will have enough on the bench to call upon if needed though.”

Liverpool FC have won their last four Premier League games against Cardiff, scoring 15 times in the process.

The Reds beat Cardiff in the League Cup final back in 2012 but required penalties to defeat the Welsh side.

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Leicester City next Thursday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip