Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Leeds United

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to pile the pressure on Manchester City by claiming a 3-1 home victory over Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The Reds head into the game knowing that a victory would cut the Citizens’ lead at the top of the Premier League table down to just three points to potentially inject new life into the title race.

Liverpool FC made up ground on City at the weekend when they claimed a 3-1 home win over Norwich City and Manchester City were subsequently beaten by Tottenham at The Etihad.

The Merseyside outfit will need no extra motivation heading into Wednesday night’s clash against Leeds, who were beaten 4-2 by Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be eager to close the gap on Manchester City knowing that they will fall a game behind the Citizens once again this weekend due to their participation in the League Cup final on Sunday.

And former Liverpool FC and England star Owen is not expecting the Reds to have any problems in their home clash against Leeds United in midweek.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Liverpool can play better, but the 3-1 win over Norwich was a good win nonetheless.

“The three goals coming from [Sadio] Mane, [Mohamed] Salah and [Luis] Diaz is a huge positive moving forward. There’s so much attacking quality and pace in this side, it must be a nightmare to play against.

“Leeds’ game against Man United was a strange one. The conditions played a massive part, but Leeds have problems at the back. I never worry about them at the other end of the pitch, but if they are to stay up, they need to improve defensively.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if Leeds scored here, but Liverpool will get the win. 3-1 Liverpool.”

Liverpool FC will take on Chelsea FC in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday. Their next Premier League game is a home clash against West Ham United on 5 March.

