Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Leicester City

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to continue their Premier League title push with a 3-0 home victory over Leicester City on Thursday night.

The Reds head into this game fresh from having secured their place in the FA Cup fifth round thanks to a 3-1 victory over Cardiff City at Anfield at the weekend.

Goals from Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino and Harvey Elliott sealed the victory for the Merseyside outfit in front of their home fans and secured their progression into the next round, where they will face Norwich City in early March.

Liverpool FC have won their most recent two Premier League games and know that they’ll need to win against the Foxes this week in order to keep alive their hopes of winning the title this term.

The Reds began the week nine points behind leaders Manchester City but Jurgen Klopp’s men had a game in hand over Pep Guardiola’s side.

Leicester, meanwhile, have struggled to find consistent form in recent weeks and they have only managed to win two of their last five outings in the top flight. Brendan Rodgers’ men began the week 10th in the table and 12 points adrift of the top four.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is not expecting Liverpool FC to have any problems when they take on Leicester City on Thursday night and is tipping them to claim a straightforward victory.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Leicester were abject against Nottingham Forest, and the last thing they probably need now is a trip to Anfield. It’s hard to be positive about them at the moment.

“Reds boss Jurgen Klopp should have Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah back from African Cup of Nations by Thursday and at least one of them should start this game.

“Leicester beat Liverpool after Christmas but they had a fit and firing Jamie Vardy then. Without him, and with the way the Foxes are defending right now, I don’t see a repeat of that result.”

Liverpool FC are back in Champions League action on Wednesday next week when they take on Inter Milan in the first leg of their last-16 tie away from home.

