Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Leicester City

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to keep their Premier League title bid alive with a 3-1 victory over Leicester City at Anfield on Thursday night.

The Reds are preparing to welcome the Foxes and their former manager Brendan Rodgers to Anfield in midweek as they look to continue to keep up the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool FC were 3-1 winners over Cardiff City in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon as the Reds set up a fifth-round clash with Norwich City in early March.

The Merseyside outfit are currently City’s closest challengers in the Premier League title race and they will be eager to collect the three points on Thursday to continue their bid to reclaim the top-flight trophy.

Leicester City head into this game on the back of their disappointing defeat by Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup at the weekend and looking for their first win in three outings in the top flight.

Former Liverpool FC star Owen is backing the home side to claim all three points when they welcome the Foxes to Merseyside in midweek – and he is tipping January signing Luis Diaz to make his Premier League bow.

Writing in his preview column for BetVictor, Owen said: “I think the new signing, Luis Diaz, will start here. He has the sort of profile Klopp likes from his players and I think he’ll slot in perfectly in that left forward position.

“It’ll be difficult for him to replace [Sadio] Mane in that position, but he gives them great depth there, which they haven’t really had.

“As for Leicester, it’s been a difficult season. They would have had top six ambitions so to be mid-table must be frustrating. Still, there’s time for them to turn this around and I would expect a better second half of the season.

“I think Liverpool will win this though. I can see a few goals at Anfield, 3-1 to Liverpool.”

Sadio Mane will not be available for Thursday’s clash as he celebrates winning the Africa Cup of Nations final with Senegal. However, Mohamed Salah is expected to be available for selection after Egypt lost the final on penalties at the weekend.

