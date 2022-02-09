Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Leicester City

Paul Merson is backing Liverpool FC to keep their title bid on track with a 3-0 victory over Leicester City at Anfield on Thursday night.

The Merseyside outfit are looking to keep up with Manchester City at the top of the table as they bid to keep themselves in the race for the title this season.

The Reds began this week nine points behind Manchester City, with the Citizens having played one game more than the Merseyside outfit – meaning that Liverpool FC could potentially reduce the gap to six points if they win their game in hand.

Leicester City are licking their wounds after the disappointment of being knocked out of the FA Cup at the hands of Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, is set to welcome back both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to his side following their exploits at the Africa Cup of Nations as the Reds turn their focus to the Premier League title run-in.

Whether the pair will be ready to feature for the visit of Leicester City remains to be seen – but former Arsenal and England star Merson is tipping the Reds to claim a comfortable home victory.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “Leicester City are FA Cup holders. They have absolutely nothing else to play for all season. I couldn’t believe I was watching – they lost to their local rivals. Nottingham Forest outplayed them in the FA Cup, and I think it was the biggest shock of the weekend.

“Leicester are not getting relegated – of course they’re not. Their season has started to fizzle out, however, and I worry for them. I don’t see anything but a Liverpool win here.”

Liverpool FC teenager Harvey Elliott was amongst the scorers for the Reds in their 3-1 FA Cup win over Cardiff on Sunday as he made his return from a serious ankle injury he suffered back in September.

And the 18-year-old could not hide his delight at making a scoring return to the Reds team.

“It’s a dream come true,” Elliott said after the game. “To come back from a horrible injury like that in quick time and to come here and score in front of the fans, I’m just buzzing. It hasn’t really sunk in yet but I’m sure it will later.”

