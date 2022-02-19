Mark Lawrenson predicts Liverpool FC v Norwich City

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Liverpool FC to keep up the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with a 3-0 victory over Norwich City at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds head into the game fresh from having taken a big step towards the Champions League quarter-finals thanks to a 2-0 victory over Inter Milan at the San Siro on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC have been successfully keeping up with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table and they remain nine points behind the leaders with a game in hand.

The Merseyside outfit are looking to make it five wins on the trot in the Premier League this weekend when they host Norwich City at Anfield.

Norwich, meanwhile, are 18th in the Premier League table and have won two of their last five games heading into their clash on Merseyside.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Lawrenson feels that the Reds are simply likely to have too much for the Canaries on Saturday afternoon.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “As expected, Norwich’s good little run was ended by Manchester City last week. Now they head for Anfield and it is obviously going to be another difficult day for them.

“Liverpool are going to be hard to stop because, even if Diogo Jota misses this game with the ankle injury he sustained against Inter Milan on Wednesday, they have got Roberto Firmino to come into their attack.

“Apart from Jota, everyone else is fit and Jurgen Klopp’s side are ticking along nicely at the moment. Even if he rotates his team, they should win comfortably.”

Andy Robertson provided the cross from a corner for Roberto Firmino’s opening goal against Inter Milan on Wednesday night.

And the Scottish full-back was quick to praise his “unbelievable” Brazilian team-mate after the game.

“I’ll take the cross, of course I will, but it’s an unbelievable header and Bobby has done so much work for that,” Robertson told Liverpoolfc.com post-match in Milan.

“He deserves it. Bobby is an incredible footballer and he deserves that goal. He was so happy that he scored and rightly so in a big game.”

