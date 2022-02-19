Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Norwich City

Michael Owen is tipping Liverpool FC to secure a 3-0 win against Norwich City at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds were 2-0 winners against Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash at the San Siro on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool FC have won their last four Premier League games thanks to victories over Brentford, Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Burnley to keep the pressure on Manchester City.

The Reds will start the Premier League weekend in second position and nine points behind leaders Manchester City, although Jurgen Klopp’s side have played one game less than the defending champions.

Liverpool FC can heap some pressure on Manchester City if the Reds beat Norwich in their 15:00 GMT kick-off ahead of the Eastland outfit’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening.

Norwich are in 18th position and four points behind Newcastle United as the Canaries look to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 3-0 victory over Norwich at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s been a great few weeks for Liverpool and Wednesday’s win in Milan was the highlight,” Owen told BetVictor.

“It wasn’t their best performance, but Klopp made good subs at the right time, and changed the game. That’s got to be a real positive moving forward, Liverpool now have a squad where they have game changers on the bench.

“I’m not going to judge Norwich on their defeat to Man City last week. Obviously, those aren’t the games that will decide their season, and this is the same. Their form against teams in the bottom half has picked up and their fixtures after this game ease up.

“However, this should be a comfortable win at Anfield. I’d expect a few changes from Liverpool, Luis Diaz might get a start, but I can see a 3-0 Liverpool win.”

Liverpool FC were 3-0 winners against Norwich in the reverse fixture at Carrow Road back in September thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

The Reds have scored 15 times in their last five games against Norwich.

In fact, Liverpool FC are unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League games against the Canaries, scoring 47 times.

