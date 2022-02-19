‘Relentless’: Paul Merson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Norwich

Paul Merson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 3-0 win against Norwich City at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds edged one step closer to the Champions League quarter-finals thanks to their 2-0 victory over Inter Milan in the first leg of their round of 16 clash at the San Siro on Wednesday night.

Goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah secured an important win to put Liverpool FC in a commanding position ahead of the return leg at Anfield on 8 March.

Liverpool FC have secured four consecutive wins to remain in the title race following victories over Brentford, Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Burnley.

The Merseyside outfit are in second position and nine points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, but the Reds have played one game less than Pep Guardiola’s side and Liverpool FC still have to make the trip to The Etihad this season.

Norwich lost 4-0 to Manchester City last weekend after Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick at Carrow Road to end the Canaries’ three-game unbeaten run.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is backing Liverpool FC to beat Norwich by a comfortable margin at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

“Liverpool are relentless at the moment and I expect them to rack up another win to pile the pressure on Manchester City,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“At the moment, they’ve got a massive squad and have the luxury of swapping and changing things up to keep their key players fit.

“The best part is whoever comes into the team performs well, which shows that they work hard in training.

“They are still going on all fronts and if they beat Norwich, they reduce the gap at the top of the table to six points.

“As for their attacking options, I think Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane are Jurgen Klopp’s preferred front three.

“Roberto Firmino knits them together, but Jota has been unbelievable since joining the club and is ahead of the Brazilian in the pecking order, in my opinion.”

Liverpool FC have won their last five games against Norwich, scoring 11 times.

The Reds will host Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Author’s Verdict

Liverpool FC have a wealth of attacking options following the signing of Luis Diaz and the return of Harvey Elliott.

It’s difficult to envisage Norwich stopping the Liverpool FC juggernaut on Saturday based upon their performance against Manchester City last weekend.

Liverpool FC will win but it’s just a question of by how many goals.

