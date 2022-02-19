‘Worrying times for Spurs’: Paul Merson predicts Man City v Tottenham

Paul Merson is predicting that Manchester City will ease to an emphatic 4-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur at The Etihad on Saturday evening.

The Citizens will be eager to avoid a potential banana skin in the title race when Antonio Conte’s Spurs side take on the Premier League leaders.

Manchester City were 4-0 winners against Norwich City at Carrow Road last weekend thanks to Raheem Sterling’s hat-trick in the Premier League clash.

Pep Guardiola’s side made it nine goals in two games when the Eastlands outfit were 5-0 winners against Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash in Portugal on Tuesday night.

Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden got on the scoresheet against Sporting to spread the goals around the Manchester City team.

Tottenham have lost three consecutive Premier League games against Chelsea FC, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers to leave Spurs in eighth position in the table.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson reckons Manchester City will record a landslide win against Spurs at The Etihad on Saturday evening.

“Tottenham are struggling badly in the Premier League,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“A few weeks ago, they were seventh with three games in hand, but after playing them all, they’ve somehow dropped down to eighth! I don’t see anything but a Manchester City win here and it could well be a huge scoreline if the home side bring their A-game.

“These are worrying times for Spurs. If they sit back and defend for the entirety of the game, I think it may only be 2-0 but if they open it up, it could be six. At the moment, they are desperately devoid of confidence and haven’t had any luck, so this could be a long day for the likes of Harry Kane and Son-Heung Min.”

Spurs were 1-0 winners against Manchester City in the reverse fixture back in August thanks to Son Hueng-min’s winner in the 55th minute.

Tottenham have won three of the last six meetings, while Manchester City have recorded two wins.

Author’s Verdict

Tottenham already appear in crisis mode under Conte despite the former Chelsea FC manager’s appointment a matter of months ago.

Manchester City are in devastating form in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

A comfortable win seems an inevitable result for Manchester City.

