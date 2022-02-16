Cristiano Ronaldo has urged his Manchester United team-mates to ignore the “noise” and concentrate on “work” after their 2-0 victory over Brighton at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The Portugal international and the rest of the Manchester United squad have received a lot of criticism for their inconsistent performances in the Premier League so far this year.

Manchester United also crashed out of the FA Cup in the fourth round after the Red Devils lost to Middlesbrough on penalties at Old Trafford at the start of February.

The 20-time English champions dropped points in successive 1-1 stalemates with Burnley and Southampton in their last two Premier League games to heap pressure on Ralf Rangnick’s men ahead of the visit of Brighton.

But Ronaldo responded with an influential performance in Manchester United’s 2-0 win to keep their top-four hopes alive.

The 37-year-old scored his ninth Premier League goal of the season – and his first of 2022 – to break the deadlock in the 50th minute thanks to a clinical finish from the edge of the area.

Bruno Fernandes doubled Manchester United’s lead in the seventh minute of added time to secure Manchester United’s third league win of the calendar year.

Ronaldo took to his Instagram page to post a defiant message to the club’s critics and rally his team-mates ahead of the visit of Leeds at the weekend.

Ronaldo wrote on the social media site: “Back on track! Nobody gives up and there’s only one way to get back on track: hard work, team work, serious work. Everything else is just noise. Let’s go Devils! 🔴⚫️💪🏽”

The Red Devils can record back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time this year when Leeds make the trip to Old Trafford on Sunday.

Ronaldo will renew his rivalry with Atletico when Manchester United make the trip to the Spanish capital next Wednesday for the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash.

