Jamie Carragher trolls Roy Keane after Man United’s shock FA Cup exit

Jamie Carragher mercilessly trolled Roy Keane on Twitter after Manchester United lost to Middlesbrough on penalties in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty in the 20th minute before Jadon Sancho broke the deadlock five minutes later to give Ralf Rangnick’s side an early advantage.

But Manchester United were unable to add to their lead despite the home side creating a number of chances against the Championship side.

Middlesbrough punished their hosts in the second half when Matt Crooks scored an equaliser in the 64th minute at Old Trafford.

Manchester United were unable to find a winner in extra time before Antony Elanaga was the only player to miss his penalty in the shootout to hand Middlesbrough a place in the fifth round.

Carragher and Keane clashed in a heated debate about the signing of Ronaldo earlier in November after Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge.

The retired Liverpool FC defender argued Ronaldo’s return was a failure as the Real Madrid legend hadn’t been able to keep Manchester United involved in the title race.

But the ex-Manchester United captain defended his former club’s decision to re-sign Ronaldo and explained that the Portuguese forward could help the Old Trafford outfit win domestic trophies.

Predictably, Carragher was quick to take to Twitter following Manchester United’s FA Cup exit to remind social media of Keane’s comments a few months earlier.

Carragher wrote on Twitter: “Roy Keane told me Man Utd had signed Ronaldo to win the #FACup 🤷‍♂️ #MUNMID”

Carragher continued: “’Cups, cups’ #FACup I really hope Roy doesn’t go to Sunderland! 🤞🏻”

Manchester United will make the trip to Burnley in their next Premier League fixture on Tuesday night.

